Shippensburg residents speak out on Luhrs school About 20 people spoke at a public hearing on closing the Grace B. Luhrs University Elementary School last week Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i2NmBI Students leave Grace B. Luhrs University Elementary after classes on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Shippensburg Area School District is in discussions about the future of GBLUES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.