School bus driver charged after leaving sleeping kid in bus

Wednesday Dec 28

A school bus driver has been charged with endangering welfare of a child after she parked her vehicle at her home with a sleeping child in it. A school bus driver has been charged with endangering welfare of a child after she parked her vehicle at her home with a sleeping child in it.

