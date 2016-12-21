School Bus Driver Accused of Leaving ...

School Bus Driver Accused of Leaving Student Alone on Bus

A school bus driver allegedly failed to check her bus after her route and left a student on board last week, police said. On Dec. 21, a child who was being transported to his school in the Shippensburg Area School District by a bus driver for BOYO Bus Transportation Services fell asleep on the bus, according to a news release from the Shippensburg Police Department.

