Police: Driver charged after child left on school bus
A driver was charged with endangering the welfare of children after police said he left a child on the bus. Police: Driver charged after child left on school bus A driver was charged with endangering the welfare of children after police said he left a child on the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vincent martz
|12 hr
|martz friends
|1
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|20 hr
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC