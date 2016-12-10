Photos: Bob the Builder
Local residents bring their children to the recreation center at Shippensburg University for Build the Holidays with Bob the Builder on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. The events included games, educational activities and a chance to meet Bob the Builder.
