New Year's Eve 2016: Strange and quirky central Pa. drops
Crews at the Harrisburg Hilton set up and test the Strawberry for the New Years Eve drop, Dec. 29, 2015. The end of 2016 brings the lowering and raising of a number of items in area municipalities, and family-style parties.
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
|Holly Hornbaker is cheating on her man.
|Aug '16
|Goodfriend
|1
|egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
