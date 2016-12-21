New full-time officers added to Cumberland County Drug Task Force...
Following the sentencing of a heroin supplier responsible for the deaths of three 20-year-olds on Tuesday, the county's top prosecutor announced an expansion to the Cumberland County Drug Task Force that will put more officers on the streets to combat the opioid problem. Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed said Tuesday that five municipalities have agreed to add full-time officers to the task force.
