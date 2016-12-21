McCardle Refuse LLC to fill waste removal needs
McCardle Refuse LLC of Lewistown is a family-owned waste management company that specializes in commercial and residential waste removal for the Mifflin County area. Owner Kevin McCardle Jr., formerly of Lewistown but currently residing in Shippensburg, plans to carry on a long tradition of family and business pride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
|Holly Hornbaker is cheating on her man.
|Aug '16
|Goodfriend
|1
|egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC