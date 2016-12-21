Man shot by Shippensburg police heading to trial, accused of trying...
"Were you in fear of your life?" Cumberland County Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Boob asked Officer Andrew Cramer while he was on the stand Monday. But the defense is arguing that Jeremiah L. Metcalf was suffering a mental breakdown at the time, and he was just trying to get away from the situation when he fled in the police officer's marked Ford Explorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
|Holly Hornbaker is cheating on her man.
|Aug '16
|Goodfriend
|1
|egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC