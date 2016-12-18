Man arrested for masturbating in front of bar window in Shippensburg

Shippensburg Police were called to the University Grill for a report of a man masturbating outside the bar's windows in full view of the patrons inside the bar area. Police were able to locate the suspect who was identified as Brian Frisbie at the intersection of Neff Ave and South Earl St. Frisbie was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Booking Center.

