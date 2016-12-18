Man arrested for masturbating in front of bar window in Shippensburg
Shippensburg Police were called to the University Grill for a report of a man masturbating outside the bar's windows in full view of the patrons inside the bar area. Police were able to locate the suspect who was identified as Brian Frisbie at the intersection of Neff Ave and South Earl St. Frisbie was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Booking Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
|Holly Hornbaker is cheating on her man.
|Aug '16
|Goodfriend
|1
|egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC