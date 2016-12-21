Lewd acts outside of Shippensburg bar lead to arrest
Police in Cumberland County have taken into custody a man they say was masturbating outside of a bar's window early Sunday. According to the Shippensburg Police, officers were called to the University Grill around 12:26 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man outside the bar's window who was masturbating toward the patrons in the bar area.
Read more at PennLive.com.
