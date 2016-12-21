Katy Kodish and Derek Warke are engaged to be married on June 3, 2017, at the Lewistown Presbyterian Church in Lewistown. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kevin and Shelly Kodish of Lewistown, and the granddaughter of Gloria Runk of Lewistown, David Runk of Lewistown and Helen Kodish and the late Carl Kodish of Lewistown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.