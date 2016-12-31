Heading out tonight? Here are some Ne...

Heading out tonight? Here are some New Yeara s Eve celebrations in our area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WPMT-TV York

From a wrench drop, pickle drop, or cigar raise, many unique New Year's Eve celebrations will happen across our area Saturday night. Hundreds of people attend these events, and most of the celebrations offer live music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent martz Dec 30 martz friends 1
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Dec 29 Steve Gratman 3
Shooting investigation in Shippensburg Nov '16 openmind693 1
News GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ... Oct '16 Slurpz7574 41
vincent eugene martz Sep '16 matt raffer 1
News Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15) Sep '16 Panty Sniffer 6
News Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13) Aug '16 La la la 6
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC