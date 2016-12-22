Christmas shoppers scramble to get all their gifts Now is the busiest shopping time of the year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ikRrNQ CHAMBERSBURG- While Black Friday is normally thought of as the busiest shopping day of the year, more Americans actually go shopping just before Christmas, scrambling at the last-minute to get all of their gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.