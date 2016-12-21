Arrest warrant filed against man shot by police in Shippensburg during police vehicle theft

An arrest warrant has been filed by state police against the man who was shot by a Shippensburg police officer Friday after he was accused of stealing a police vehicle and driving toward an officer. Jeremiah Lee Metcalf, 37, of the 100 block of Cortland Circle, Southampton Township , faces charges of reckless endangerment, theft, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, escape and reckless driving.

