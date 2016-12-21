Arrest warrant filed against man shot by police in Shippensburg during police vehicle theft
An arrest warrant has been filed by state police against the man who was shot by a Shippensburg police officer Friday after he was accused of stealing a police vehicle and driving toward an officer. Jeremiah Lee Metcalf, 37, of the 100 block of Cortland Circle, Southampton Township , faces charges of reckless endangerment, theft, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, escape and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
|Holly Hornbaker is cheating on her man.
|Aug '16
|Goodfriend
|1
|egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC