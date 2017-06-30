Sherman disc golf course opens with tournament
Throwing brightly colored Frisbees hundreds of feet past the greens, trees and water, about 74 experienced disc-golfers helped christen the new 18-hole Sherman course Saturday during the grand opening tournament.
