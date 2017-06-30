New president begins at Rhodes College

New president begins at Rhodes College

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: University Business

Marjorie Hass took office July 1, 2017, as the 20th president of Rhodes College. Hass joins the nationally ranked liberal arts college after serving as president of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, for the past eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr neighbor 1,914
DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants 4 hr Wake up America 5
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Tue GayUsA 4
Afterschool programs Mon Kurtz74 1
Michele montalvo Jun 26 Lix 2
Hi Jun 16 Hilow 1
What does Trump mean for America? May '17 Civic Infidel 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC