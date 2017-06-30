New president begins at Rhodes College
Marjorie Hass took office July 1, 2017, as the 20th president of Rhodes College. Hass joins the nationally ranked liberal arts college after serving as president of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, for the past eight years.
