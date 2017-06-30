Manufacturing program receives $20K f...

Manufacturing program receives $20K for equipment

Read more: The Herald Democrat

Texoma's Advanced Manufacturing Program received a $20,000 contribution from Eaton B-Line on Wednesday, putting the education and middle skills program one step closer to the purchase of new industrial, training equipment for students.

