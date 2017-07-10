Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas
Federal prosecutors say a Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period. Prosecutors contend that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|neighbor
|1,955
|Testing
|18 hr
|tiffan
|3
|Michele montalvo
|Mon
|Helperdude
|3
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|Jul 6
|Wake up America
|5
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May '17
|Civic Infidel
|1
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|May '17
|Rick james
|44
|TCOG mess
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC