TCOG continues its push for region-wide next generation 9-1-1 system

Dr. Susan Thomas, Executive Director of Texoma Council of Governments has announced that TCOG's 9-1-1 Program will implement upgrades this summer to the current 9-1-1 Host/Remote System as part of another transitional step to Next Generation 9-1-1 . The current equipment was installed in the spring of 2014 and supports all six of the Public Safety Answering Points in TCOG's Program.

