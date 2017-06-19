Sherman to spend over $130K on roof repairs
After having buckets out to catch rainwater coming through the ceiling Monday, Sherman is planning to spend more than $130,000 on roof repairs for a pair of city buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|neighbor
|1,818
|Hi
|Jun 16
|Hilow
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|May 25
|FYI
|2
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 22
|Civic Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC