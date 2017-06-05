Sherman High teacher Pam Howeth retires after 41 years
After 41 years as Sherman High School's government teacher, Pam Howeth packed up her classroom, said goodbye to her students and fellow educators and retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
