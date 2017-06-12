Sherman budget to include utility, property tax rate increases
As part of its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget, the city of Sherman is planning to raise its property tax rate and its utility rate, as well as possibly issue up to $16 million in additional debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|neighbor
|1,802
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|May 25
|FYI
|2
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 22
|Civic Infidel
|1
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Rick james
|44
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC