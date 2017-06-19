Sherman budget to include hiking, bik...

Sherman budget to include hiking, biking, ballfields

As part of its 2017-2018 budget, Sherman is planning to begin work on a multi-million dollar sports complex at Pecan Grove Park, install hiking and biking trails, and create bike lanes on a few city streets.

