SEDCO closes deal for data center cam...

SEDCO closes deal for data center campus in Sherman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Sherman Economic Development Corp. closed a deal Friday that could ultimately bring 150 new jobs to the area and a capital investment of more than $1 billion over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Testing 53 min PlanoGal 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr neighbor 1,696
DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants May 25 FYI 2
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... May 23 DMN is bias 2
What does Trump mean for America? May 22 Civic Infidel 1
Shooting May 20 Noname 1
What is your child doing this summer? May 19 ReachAcademy 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC