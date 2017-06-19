Industries challenged to raise $200K for manufacturing education program
Area manufacturers gathered in Sherman Wednesday to discuss a major financial opportunity before them: Pledge a combined $200,000 for the purchase of industrial equipment on which the region's future workers can be trained and receive an additional $100,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt
|1 hr
|Jtruck01
|1
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|2 hr
|Looks grim
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|neighbor
|1,830
|Hi
|Jun 16
|Hilow
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 22
|Civic Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC