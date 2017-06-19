Industries challenged to raise $200K for manufacturing education program

Industries challenged to raise $200K ...

Area manufacturers gathered in Sherman Wednesday to discuss a major financial opportunity before them: Pledge a combined $200,000 for the purchase of industrial equipment on which the region's future workers can be trained and receive an additional $100,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

