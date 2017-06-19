Housing Authority to open affordable housing program waiting list
The Housing Authority of Grayson County plans to open its Section 8 waiting list at 9 a.m. on June 19. The Section 8 program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, helps subsidize the cost of housing for low income families and individuals.
