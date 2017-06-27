Donna Hunt: Sherman women documented county in 1936 Updated at
Back in 1936, two Sherman women who had been collecting material on the settlement and history of Grayson County for many years put their heads together and wrote a wonderful little book, "A History of Grayson County, Texas."
