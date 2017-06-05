Combat Warriors golf and fish fry

Combat Warriors golf and fish fry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. Tee time is 11 a.m., and the fish fry and auction begin later that afternoon at 5 p.m. DENISON, TX -- The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr neighbor 1,737
Seeking personal assistant 15 hr Candace Horton 2
Testing Jun 2 PlanoGal 2
DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants May 25 FYI 2
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... May 23 DMN is bias 2
What does Trump mean for America? May 22 Civic Infidel 1
Shooting May 20 Noname 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC