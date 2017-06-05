The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. Tee time is 11 a.m., and the fish fry and auction begin later that afternoon at 5 p.m. DENISON, TX -- The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.