Texoma Cycling Club sponsors Ride of ...

Texoma Cycling Club sponsors Ride of Silence on May 17

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: North Texas e-News

The Texoma Cycling Club is sponsoring this year's Ride of Silence on May 17 at 7:00 p.m. The ride will start in Zauk Circle at Austin College. The Ride of Silence in Sherman, Texas will leave from Austin College located at 900 N Grand Ave, Sherman, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 1 hr Peggy Coffman 56
What is your child doing this summer? 8 hr ReachAcademy 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr guest 1,626
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Thu Rick james 44
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Grayson County was issued at May 19 at 10:37PM CDT

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC