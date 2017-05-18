Texoma Cycling Club sponsors Ride of Silence on May 17
The Texoma Cycling Club is sponsoring this year's Ride of Silence on May 17 at 7:00 p.m. The ride will start in Zauk Circle at Austin College. The Ride of Silence in Sherman, Texas will leave from Austin College located at 900 N Grand Ave, Sherman, Texas.
