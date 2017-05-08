Southmayd councilor, TCOG board membe...

Southmayd councilor, TCOG board members offers positive view of executive director

Read more: The Herald Democrat

Council member David Turner, Southmayd's representative on the governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments, gave the city an update about last month's TCOG meeting during which the board approved a settlement of a suit and tabled action on whether to renew or let expire the contract of the organization's executive director.

