Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Sherman, Texas
Mr. Maynard was last seen on May 8 around 6 p.m. at 500 N. Highland Avenue in Sherman, Texas, driving a dark red 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with TX License HYW5156. Mr. Maynard is 87, has gray hair, blue eyes and walks with a limp from an old injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|guest
|1,610
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|May 9
|fedupWthe neglect
|53
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC