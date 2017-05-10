Silver Alert issued for missing elder...

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Sherman, Texas

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mr. Maynard was last seen on May 8 around 6 p.m. at 500 N. Highland Avenue in Sherman, Texas, driving a dark red 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with TX License HYW5156. Mr. Maynard is 87, has gray hair, blue eyes and walks with a limp from an old injury.

