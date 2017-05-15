Silver Alert canceled for missing She...

Silver Alert canceled for missing Sherman senior

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Texoma man who disappeared two days ago. Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86 went missing at about 6 p.m. Monday in Sherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,620
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) May 9 fedupWthe neglect 53
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Apr 23 Ask 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC