Sherman serial robbery suspects in cu...

Sherman serial robbery suspects in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Tyler Mack, 20, of Whitewright, and 21-year-old Andrew Stroud of Sherman are each facing two counts of aggravated robbery and other charges. We told you Monday that Sherman police were searching for a man who robbed the Shell gas station at knifepoint and then fled in a silver Ford Focus from the crime scene at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 82. Police later identified that man as Mack after he allegedly robbed the One Stop station in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue later that night in similar fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr Frito gay lay lawyer 1,548
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 22 hr Allisnotasitseems 50
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Apr 23 Ask 3
Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09) Apr 19 Anonymous 12
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC