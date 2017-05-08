Sherman native to receive Austin Coll...

Sherman native to receive Austin College honorary doctorate

Sherman native Patti Amanda Birge Spivey will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Austin College during the 2017 Commencement exercises on May 14 on the campus. She joins Commencement speaker Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College in Dallas, and Jan Edmiston, co-moderator of the Presbyterian Church , in receiving honorary degrees.

