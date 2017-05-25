Sherman High to add 4 classrooms in portable buildings
Weeks after Sherman voters struck down a $308 million bond package for the district, Sherman Independent School District officials are finalizing plans to add four new classrooms in portable buildings at Sherman High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|2 hr
|FYI
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|guest
|1,643
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 22
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Shooting
|May 20
|Noname
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Rick james
|44
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC