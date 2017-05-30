Sherman fitness center closes without...

Sherman fitness center closes without notice

Friday May 26

The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82. A notice in the window said the landlord was demanding nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent. In a message from Anytime Fitness world headquarters in Minnesota, members were told that they would be welcome to transfer to the company's nearest locations in Denison or Anna, Texas .

Sherman, TX

