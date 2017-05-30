Sherman fitness center closes without notice

The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82. A notice in the window said the landlord was demanding nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent. In a message from Anytime Fitness world headquarters in Minnesota, members were told that they would be welcome to transfer to the company's nearest locations in Denison or Anna, Texas .

