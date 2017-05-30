Sherman fitness center closes without notice
The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82. A notice in the window said the landlord was demanding nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent. In a message from Anytime Fitness world headquarters in Minnesota, members were told that they would be welcome to transfer to the company's nearest locations in Denison or Anna, Texas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,715
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|DiamondBackPain DEA Warrants
|May 25
|FYI
|2
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 22
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Shooting
|May 20
|Noname
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC