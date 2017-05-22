Sherman Council approves annexation of over 450 acres on citya s west side
Sherman has officially grown by more than 450 acres on its west side near the intersection of Highway 289 and U.S. Highway 82. During a special called meeting, the Sherman City Council heard from no area residents during a public hearing on the annexation Monday and then approved the annexation of the 459.6 acres of land, including Preston Club ... (more)
