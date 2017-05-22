Sherman Council approves annexation o...

Sherman Council approves annexation of over 450 acres on citya s west side

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Sherman has officially grown by more than 450 acres on its west side near the intersection of Highway 289 and U.S. Highway 82. During a special called meeting, the Sherman City Council heard from no area residents during a public hearing on the annexation Monday and then approved the annexation of the 459.6 acres of land, including Preston Club ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 2 hr Matlocks 66
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr guest 1,634
Shooting Sat Noname 1
What is your child doing this summer? May 19 ReachAcademy 1
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) May 18 Rick james 44
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC