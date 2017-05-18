Robert Leroy Ziegner
Robert LeRoy Ziegner was born August 1, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois and went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 11, 2017. Robert graduated Sherman High School in Sherman, TX in 1966.
