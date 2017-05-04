Roa files amended complaint is Central Ward federal lawsuit
Federal Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak temporarily denied a motion by the city of Denison to dismiss a case between the city and James Roa, the owner of the Central Ward School property, in April to allow the property owner additional time to amend his complaint in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|VirLoA55
|47
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,536
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC