Roa files amended complaint is Centra...

Roa files amended complaint is Central Ward federal lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Federal Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak temporarily denied a motion by the city of Denison to dismiss a case between the city and James Roa, the owner of the Central Ward School property, in April to allow the property owner additional time to amend his complaint in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 1 hr VirLoA55 47
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr guest 1,536
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Apr 23 Ask 3
Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09) Apr 19 Anonymous 12
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC