Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday. DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.

