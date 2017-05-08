Missing Sherman woman found safe
Amanda Brown, 38, was said by family members to have disappeared Friday morning, walking away from her residence at the El Dorado mobile home park on Texoma Parkway. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sherman police Sgt.
