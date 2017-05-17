Man pays off every student's school l...

Man pays off every student's school lunch debt

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A business owner is taking the burden off hundreds of families in Sherman, Texas, paying for every unpaid cafeteria balance in the school district. According to Sherman ISD policy, students who have negative meal balances can't walk the stage at graduation or participate in end-of-year activities like field trips and field day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,625
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) 4 hr Rick james 44
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) May 9 fedupWthe neglect 53
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC