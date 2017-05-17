Man pays off every student's school lunch debt
A business owner is taking the burden off hundreds of families in Sherman, Texas, paying for every unpaid cafeteria balance in the school district. According to Sherman ISD policy, students who have negative meal balances can't walk the stage at graduation or participate in end-of-year activities like field trips and field day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,625
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Rick james
|44
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|May 9
|fedupWthe neglect
|53
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC