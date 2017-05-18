Jalapeno Tree restaurant closes Sherm...

Jalapeno Tree restaurant closes Sherman location

Tuesday May 16 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The Jalapeno Tree ceased operations at a shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82 "after extensive and lengthy, but unsuccessful lease negotiations," the restaurant said in a written statement Tuesday.

