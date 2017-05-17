Images of an abandoned orphanage show...

Images of an abandoned orphanage show dilapidated property

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Graffiti, broken windows and decay: Eerie images of an abandoned orphanage offer glimpses of the mansion that was a 'happy home' for hundreds over four decades Part time photographer Dax Ward traveled to the 15-acre site in April to explore what's left of the home An abandoned orphanage that housed more than 100 children and 165 elderly women over the course of 41 years is still standing, 50 years after it shuttered its doors. The Woodmen's Circle in Sherman, Texas, was open from 1930 and 1971, but in the years since, the property has fallen into a state of disrepair.

