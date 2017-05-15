Henry files suit against Sherman in federal court
Former Sherman Police Chief Otis Henry filed suit earlier this month against the city in federal district court for removing him from his position because of his age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|guest
|1,612
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|May 9
|fedupWthe neglect
|53
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC