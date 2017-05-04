Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County and Lowe's bring women...
Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County and Lowe's are bringing women to build alongside future homeowners during the 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6 through 14. Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide that are hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe's, a longtime partner in the event. On Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 13, local volunteers will work together to begin constructing a house at 249 Tolson in Van Alstyne in partnership with Brandie Mack and her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|Allisnotasitseems
|50
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|guest
|1,536
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC