Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County and Lowe's bring women...

Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County and Lowe's are bringing women to build alongside future homeowners during the 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6 through 14. Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide that are hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe's, a longtime partner in the event. On Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 13, local volunteers will work together to begin constructing a house at 249 Tolson in Van Alstyne in partnership with Brandie Mack and her family.

