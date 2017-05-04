Feraa s offers filling Italian options Updated at
Fera's Italian Restaurant sits at 2100 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. It serves pasta, subs and pizza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Sugartits
|1,560
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Allisnotasitseems
|50
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC