Drought drops to one percent in Texas, water board says Updated at

Drought drops to one percent in Texas...

Drought drops to one percent in Texas, water board says

Above-average rain and spring storms brought relief to drought conditions throughout the state last week, the Texas Water Development Board said in its latest weekly water report.

