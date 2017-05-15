Donna Hunt: Cathrine Countiss made ma...

Donna Hunt: Cathrine Countiss made mark in silent movies Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

About two months ago, I heard from Jon Hanna Beasley of Dallas that his aunt, Cathrine Crooks, was a silent movie actress and he had inherited a steamer trunk of her prized possessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 16 hr guest 1,617
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) May 9 fedupWthe neglect 53
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Apr 23 Ask 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC